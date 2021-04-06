Marks Wealth LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

