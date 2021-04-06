Maro Hits One Day Volume of $598.28 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded up 175% against the US dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $308.12 million and approximately $598.28 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00675782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 934,797,929 coins and its circulating supply is 477,772,773 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

