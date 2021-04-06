Marston’s (LON:MARS) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.21

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.21 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 102.57 ($1.34), with a volume of 1196335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.75. The company has a market cap of £638.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

