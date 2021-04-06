Marston’s (LON:MARS) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.21

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.21 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 102.57 ($1.34), with a volume of 1196335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.75. The stock has a market cap of £638.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

