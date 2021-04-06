Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.48. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 178,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.09 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

