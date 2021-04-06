Mask Network Price Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.47 or 0.00031873 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $182.89 million and $49.44 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00274467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00114484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.00772456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.05 or 0.99860040 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,902,890 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

