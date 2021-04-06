MASQ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,858.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $11,858.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.91 or 0.00754676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011920 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

