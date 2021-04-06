MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.83

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.83 and last traded at $99.48, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.
See Also: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.