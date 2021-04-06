MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.83

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.83 and last traded at $99.48, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

