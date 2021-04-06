Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Michael Fraccaro Sells 1,374 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Fraccaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.57. The company had a trading volume of 205,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.86 and a 200 day moving average of $340.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

