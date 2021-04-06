Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $23.69

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $24.52. Matador Resources shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 1,831 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Matador Resources by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

