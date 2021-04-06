Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 339.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

