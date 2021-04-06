Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Match Group worth $198,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.