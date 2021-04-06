Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 3.1%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.49. 1,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 588,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -444.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

