Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 3.1%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.49. 1,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 588,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -444.88 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.