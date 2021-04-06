Matic Network Price Reaches $0.12 (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the dollar. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00677693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

About Matic Network

MATIC is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

