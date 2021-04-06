Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.76. The company had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

