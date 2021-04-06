Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

MMX traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.00. 41,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.76. The company has a market cap of C$987.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.92 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

