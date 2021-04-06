Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.
MMX traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.00. 41,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.76. The company has a market cap of C$987.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.92 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.30.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
