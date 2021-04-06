MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and $351,745.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.67 or 0.99614260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.34 or 0.00471561 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.39 or 0.00841558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.00323684 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00098754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004097 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.