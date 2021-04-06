McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $126,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Shares of MCD opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

