McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.92. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

