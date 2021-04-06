McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.92. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

