McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day moving average is $215.92. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

