McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.13

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $232.13 and last traded at $232.07, with a volume of 134205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

The company has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

