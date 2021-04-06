McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $60.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.16 billion. McKesson reported sales of $58.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $239.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $253.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average is $173.13.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

