MCO Price Tops $13.47 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $13.47 or 0.00022951 BTC on popular exchanges. MCO has a market cap of $212.67 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MCO has traded 286.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00055062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00686368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.