Mdex Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00007188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $318.06 million and approximately $399.04 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00273546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00114436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00762151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,034.61 or 0.99893094 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

