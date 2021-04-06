MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.16

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 5554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,168,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

