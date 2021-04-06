Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.87

Shares of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $11.80. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 118,624 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mechanical Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

