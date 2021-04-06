MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $69,354.08 and approximately $86.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00053549 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.