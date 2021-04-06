Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.22. Medicure shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

