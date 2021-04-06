Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 2.7%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.75 ($4.41) and last traded at €3.75 ($4.41). Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.86 ($4.54).

The company has a market cap of $92.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.91.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates in two segments, Immunotherapies and Other products. It is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells and associated projects, which are in pre-clinical and clinical development.

