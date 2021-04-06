Megacoin (MEC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.40 or 0.00411322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004801 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,449,897 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.