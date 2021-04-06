Megacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.51 or 0.00403909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005049 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,449,813 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.