Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.53

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.53 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 18463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.8607926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.