Melon (MLN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00055783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00677498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00075176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029831 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

