Meme Price Tops $2,557.30 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Meme token can now be purchased for about $2,557.30 or 0.04375886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $71.60 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.92 or 0.00470430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028793 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

