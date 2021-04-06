Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 9th Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,378 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $342,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

