Merculet (MVP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 172.6% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00286422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00746358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,318,355,528 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.