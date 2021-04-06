Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $254.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.37 million and the highest is $256.74 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $208.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $939.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,802. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

