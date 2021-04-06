Mercury Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $24,472.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00288603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.96 or 0.00759913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012286 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

