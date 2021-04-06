Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Down 3.6%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 12,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 804,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

