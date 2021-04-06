Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $589,809.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 104.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00066729 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003599 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

