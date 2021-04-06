Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

MTOR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

