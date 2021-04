Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Head-To-Head Survey

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mesoblast and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85% Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesoblast and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 72.80%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 204.77%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Protara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $32.16 million 34.01 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -11.39 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

