Meta (MTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.13 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Meta has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $49.81 million and $3.13 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00004941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00058579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00662369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00079013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.