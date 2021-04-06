Metadium (META) Market Cap Reaches $387.56 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Metadium has a total market cap of $387.56 million and approximately $172.74 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

