Metal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $242.33 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Metal has a market capitalization of $340.26 million and $242.33 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00008952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.