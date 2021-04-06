Metaverse ETP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $33.34 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.01 or 0.03579311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028865 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,114,719 coins and its circulating supply is 78,614,621 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars.

