Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.73 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $33.73 million and $1.01 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.18 or 0.03638188 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,117,669 coins and its circulating supply is 78,617,570 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

