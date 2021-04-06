Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 27% This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.09 or 0.00013850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $18.75 million and $2.20 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008517 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

