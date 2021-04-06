Metronome Price Tops $3.25 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $37.62 million and approximately $161,060.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00005580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.91 or 0.00754676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011920 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,926,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,592,703 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

